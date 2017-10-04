6th Annual ‘Barktoberfest’ Oct. 17 in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and the Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri are hosting the 6th Annual ‘Barktoberfest’ October 17 in Midtown. Shana Cook and Jessica Grenard tell us all about the fun!

The event will feature a doggie costume contest with prizes for best costume, best owner/dog duo and most Oktober-festive ensemble. There will also be tasty treats for both you and your pet.

Come out to enjoy games for pups and people, including a doggie polka contest.

Tickets, which are available for $20 and benefit the Humane Society of Missouri`s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund, include one free craft brew from Urban Chestnut.

Barktoberfest

Urban Chestnut’s midtown location on Washington Avenue

Tuesday, October 17

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: hsmo.org/barktoberfest