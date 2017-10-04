Cardinals Disappointed with 2017 Season, Let Lilliquist Go as Pitching Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals held their season ending press conference on Tuesday morning at Busch Stadium. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, GM Michael Girsch and manager Mike Matheny all fielded questions on the Redbirds 2017 season, another season with playoff baseball. All admitted that they were disappointed that the season ended with playoff baseball for a second straight season.

The Cardinals did announce they will not renew the contracts of pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley. Lilliquist had been the Cardinals pitching coach since the 2011 season. Lilliquist has been in the organization since 2002.