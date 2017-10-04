Charges dropped in alleged rape at Missouri-Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have dropped charges against a Colorado man accused of raping a University of Missouri-Kansas City student in a campus dorm.

Twenty-two-year-old Juan Contreras, of Greeley, Colorado, was charged in March with one count of rape. The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors dismissed the case after talking with the alleged victim and witnesses. He was released from custody Tuesday.

Michael Mansur, spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor, says prosecutors determined they couldn’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The rape allegedly occurred in February at Johnson Hall. Witnesses told police they saw Contreras carrying an unconscious woman through the lobby of the dorm after a night of drinking. Court documents indicate the woman told police she didn’t remember anything after she consumed a drink Contreras bought for her.

Information from: The Kansas City Star