Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…OCTOBER 5, 2017

Not a lot of change in the ideas…The two elements in play today and into part of the weekend…the moist southerly flow and a slow moving front from the west that will hang up…changeable skies, humid with waves of showers and a few thunderstorms…severe weather will be tough to find…overall think…scattered and waves of showers and a few mainly small storms…temps each day in the 70’s to near 80 degrees…Sunday looks like a break…but only a break…and some of the coolest air of the Fall season trying to sweep in next week…plus new action in the tropics that will kick up the Gulf late in the weekend.