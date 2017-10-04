Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing North County woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 38-year-old Tanesha Edmonson. Police say Ms. Edmonson left her home on Blossom View Drive around 12:10 pm Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Edmonson suffers from schizophrenia and has no medication with her. She also requires oxygen and rarely leaves her parents’ home.

Police say she may be headed to a hospital, but has not arrived at any local hospital.

Tanesha Edmonson is5 feet 6 inches tall, 320 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white headband, white t-shirt with an American Flag in the shape of a star on the front, blue or purple pants, purple with white polka dot shoes or socks.

If you have seen Tanesha Edmonson, please call the 911, your local police department or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.