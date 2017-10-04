Fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school

CAHOKIA, IL – Wednesday fetal remains were discovered by a custodian in a bathroom at the Wirth-Parks Middle School in Cahokia Illinois. The school is located in the 1900 block of Mousette Lane in Cahokia Illinois.

Fox 2 has learned that the Cahokia School District and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department are investing the discovery of the remains.

This story is developing and will be updates as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING Child fetus found in a student’s bathroom at Wirth Middle School in Cahokia, superintendent says. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lYP6phmvoa — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) October 5, 2017