Judge orders former St. Louis liquor commissioner reinstated

ST. LOUIS – A judge has ruled that a former St. Louis liquor commissioner who alleged he was fired for political reasons should get his job back.

Robert Kraiberg sued the city when he was fired in March 2016 after working for more than 30 years at the city’s excise office, which handles liquor ordinances and licenses in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he alleged he was fired because he refused to issue a 3 a.m. liquor license to a bar and concert venue, despite urging from then-Mayor Francis Slay’s office.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge ruled this week that Kraiberg should be reinstated with back pay and benefits because he wasn’t given a reason for his firing. However, the judge didn’t find that Kraiberg was fired for political reasons.

