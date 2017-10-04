Lawmakers seek answers about Illinois Lottery’s manager deal

CHICAGO – As the Illinois Lottery gets closer to finalizing a deal with a new private manager, some lawmakers are frustrated with the lack of details being provided to the public.

The Chicago Tribune reports the lottery announced in September that Camelot Illinois would replace the state’s current private manager, Northstar Lottery Group.

Records show the deal would include bonuses to the private firm for exceeding various profit levels, but the proposed amount of those incentives isn’t included.

The redacted records the state released give the public until Friday to protest the contract. But some state lawmakers say they question how the public will evaluate the deal without dollar amounts.

Officials of the firm defend the redactions, saying releasing all information in the bid would show competitors the company’s proprietary information.

