Man dead, teen injured in north St. Louis County shooting

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. _Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight in north St. Louis County. It happened around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Farmview Drive, in Spanish Lake.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

You are urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​