ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Try to wrap your brain around this incredible deal from Tanga. Another one for you gentlemen, right now get a genuine leather belt with a metal buckle and smooth finish.

The original price is listed for nearly $100 but you’re going to get one for just $8.99.

There’s more! Buy one and get a second for free.

It comes in black and brown in a variety of styles. Plus shipping is free.

To shop visit: Tanga.com