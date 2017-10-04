Missouri Hyperloop coalition wants 670mph to link between St. Louis and Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new push is underway to bring a hyper loop transport system to Missouri. It’s a new way of transporting passengers through tubes at speeds of up to 670 miles an hour.

A trip from St. Louis to Kansas City would take about 25 minutes. A public- private partnership between MoDOT the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the KC Tech Council and the University of Missouri hopes to link Kansas City, Columbia, and St. Louis along the I-70 corridor.

Andrew Smith, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the St. Louis Regional Chamber, said that Missouri has a clear path to becoming a global winner.

“It is clear from our conversations with Hyperloop One that they were impressed with our initial proposal. Our proposed route connects two major metropolitan areas in the same state along with a major research university, and we have the most favorable regulatory and cost environment of any proposed build site. Hyperloop One is encouraging us to take the next step with an engineering feasibility study.”

“This public-private partnership demonstrates Missouri’s commitment to building one of the first Hyperloop systems in the world,” said Rob Lloyd, CEO of Hyperloop One. “We look forward to working with the Missouri Hyperloop Coalition in continuing to develop Missouri’s Hyperloop One proposal from Kansas City to St. Louis.”

“Governments in the US and around the world are embracing the idea of building Hyperloop One systems to strengthen economic development and improve passenger mobility in their respective regions,” said Josh Giegel, co-founder and President of Engineering of Hyperloop One. “We’re excited to work with the Missouri Hyperloop Coalition in exploring the feasibility of a Hyperloop One system and bringing our new mode of transportation to the masses.”

The immediate goal is to secure $1.5 million dollars in private funding for a feasibility study.