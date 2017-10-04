Missouri man ticketed for collecting wild ginseng root

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has been ticketed for allegedly harvesting ginseng roots from land owned by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a conservation agent in Shannon County received a tip about the person digging up the plant. The agency monitored conservation land for several hours until spotting a man who had a digging tool and wild ginseng roots.

Conservation regulations say it’s illegal to remove plants from conservation land without a permit.

Gerald Smith is the department’s Ozark Regional Protection Supervisor. He says the harvester was issued two citations and could face fines.

Ginseng won’t reproduce once the root is dug up. Dried ginseng can be sold for more than $300 per pound in Missouri.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com