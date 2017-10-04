Pharmacist works to dispel flu-related myths

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s that time of year when you need to take steps to stay healthy throughout the winter. The cold and flu season can take you by surprise, if you’re not prepared.

Experts say one of the best means of prevention is to get a flu shot. Dr. Nicole Gattas, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at St. Louis College of Pharmacy, stopped by FOX 2 to dispel a few myths.

STLCOP is encouraging individuals to get their flu shots now to protect themselves from what could be a severe flu season in St. Louis and nationwide. According to Gattas, the dangerous flu season that`s underway in Australia could be a predictor of the season to come in the United States.

The flu season can start as early as this month. Therefore, people are encouraged to get their vaccines early so their bodies can build up immunity before the season begins.

Flu myths:

• Getting a flu shot causes people to get the flu

• Healthy adults don’t need a flu shot

• It`s better to get the flu than to get the actual vaccine

• The flu isn’t a serious disease

• The flu shot isn’t needed annually

• The flu shot prevents ‘stomach flu’

• The flu shot isn’t safe for pregnant women

• The flu shot is not effective

For additional information visit: cdc.gov/flu