Play 100+ holes of golf to benefit The First Tee of Greater St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Do you like golf? If so, there’s a tournament you can sign up for. It’s a marathon that benefits a terrific organization, The First Tee of Greater St. Louis.

Founder Jay Delsing and Zoie Flurr joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details!

The First Tee’s goals are to see participants graduate from high school on time with the life skills needed to succeed in college and life. They want their participants to have the ability to make healthy choices and the desire to positively impact their communities.

The First Tee also provides scholarships to deserving graduates of its programs.

On Monday, October 9th, participants can play 100+ holes of golf to raise money. Up to 48 players will enjoy 11 hours of marathon golf with no interruption.

Aberdeen Golf Club

Monday, October 9

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4111 Crescent Rd. in Eureka

To learn more visit: thefirstteestlouis.org