Protesters arrested after shutting down I-64 in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Authorities have arrested several people after a group of protesters blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports many demonstrators were taken into custody Tuesday night after they got off the interstate and began marching down another street. The exact number of arrests is unknown.

State Rep. Bruce Franks of St. Louis said on his Twitter page that he was getting “locked up!”

Demonstrations have been happening since mid-September, when a judge acquitted white former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of black drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.