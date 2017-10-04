‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign empowers bystanders to act as immediate responders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Stop the Bleed is a campaign that urges bystanders to get medical training for emergencies. Health officials say the training could save lives in mass shooting situations.

The Department of Homeland Security created the campaign in October 2015, following mass causality shootings like Newtown and Aurora. Now in the wake of yet another horrific act of violence in Las Vegas, they are urging the public to take action.

Trauma Coordinator with SSM Health DePaul Hospital, Lauren Alberts joins us to explain.

Stop the Bleed teaches people how to correctly apply pressure, how to apply bandaging at the same time and how to apply tourniquets.

Blood loss is the leading cause of preventable death in mass shooting situations. Control at the scene of an event can save lives, especially if bystanders can help before emergency responders arrive.

Massive bleeding from any cause, but particularly from an active shooter or explosive event where a response is delayed, can result in death. The program teaches proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets.

Victims can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding, within five to 10 minutes. However, anyone at the scene can act as immediate responder and save lives if they know what to do.

To learn more about Stop the Bleed please visit, dhs.gov/stopthebleed.