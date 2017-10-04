Student caught with gun on prestigious west county school campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - School administrators at Westminster Christian Academy were following up with what they're calling a minor incident involving a 17-year-old student Tuesday, when they discovered a gun in his vehicle.

Head of School, Barret Mosbacker spoke openly with Fox2 News about the incident.

"The safety of our students is always a number one priority and so out of an abundance of caution and also being consistent with the Safe School Act, we felt like we needed to call law enforcement and turned it over to them at that point," said Barret Mosbacker.

Town and Country Police were called to the campus which has a guns allowed policy.

They arrested the student for being in possession if a pump action shot gun and later released him pending a warrant application with the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Mosbacker said the teen explained that the student had just returned from a hunting trip, "and apparently had forgotten to remove it from his vehicle."

Mosbacker sent emails to parents outlining the incident and the actions the school took. At no point in the investigation, he said, was the safety and security of students or staff at risk.

But with deer hunting season right around the corner, he wants to make sure other students don't make the same mistake.

"If you go hunting, make sure that you don't bring those weapons on campus at any time," said Mosbacker.​