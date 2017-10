ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ One of St. Louis’ oldest congregations celebrates a new $1.2 million dollar building this weekend.

The church expansion included knocking down a deteriorating house on the property. The Dayspring Baptist Church is holding an all day kick-off this Sunday and Senior pastor Chris Fillingham tells us more about it.

Dayspring Baptist Church

1001 Municipal Center Drive

Town & Country

314-432-1960

www.dayspringstl.com