Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…OCTOBER 6, 2017

Lets do it again…the two elements in play today and into part of the weekend…the moist southerly flow and a slow moving front from the west that will hang up…changeable skies, humid with waves of showers and a few thunderstorms…severe weather will be tough to find…In the warm wedge today…low 80’s…very humid…spotty rain…not expecting much. Keep the ideas going Saturday…a few showers and storms…a very windy day on Saturday…80 for the high…dropping temps in the afternoon…clear it out for Saturday night and Sunday…some of the coolest air of the Fall season trying to sweep in Monday night and Tuesday…Nate is a concern for the Gulf over the weekend…see the latest posts on this…the focus…New Orlenas thru the panhandle of Florida