ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Did you know there is an organic school right here in the St. Louis area? In fact, we featured EarthDance on our neighborhood show from Ferguson. The people on this 14-acre farm teach people of all ages where their food comes from and how to grow it themselves.

Two representatives from EarthDance joined us in the FOX 2 studios to talk about a great event next Friday.

EarthDance Farms Farmer’s Formal

Friday, October 13th 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Union Station Midway

1820 Market St.

Downtown St. Louis

www.EarthdanceFarms.org/Farmers-Formal