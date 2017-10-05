First October Harvest moon to rise in over a decade

ST. LOUIS, MO — Don’t forget to look up tonight. The Harvest moon will be in the sky. This will be the first time a full moon bearing the monicker has occurred in October since 2009.

The Harvest moon hets it’s name because it is the closest to the autumnal equinox. Fall officially began on September 22nd. You’ll be able to see this full moon on October 5th.

The Farmer’s Almanac explains that this early October full moon is usually called the Hunter’s moon. But this year is special.

From the Farmer’s Almanac:

Full Corn Moon or Full Harvest Moon – September: This full moon’s name is attributed to Native Americans because it marked when corn was supposed to be harvested. Most often, the September full moon is actually the Harvest Moon, which is the full Moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox. In two years out of three, the Harvest Moon comes in September, but in some years it occurs in October. At the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Moon. Usually the full Moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the Moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice the chief Indian staples are now ready for gathering.

Full Hunter’s Moon or Full Harvest Moon – October: This full Moon is often referred to as the Full Hunter’s Moon, Blood Moon, or Sanguine Moon. Many moons ago, Native Americans named this bright moon for obvious reasons. The leaves are falling from trees, the deer are fattened, and it’s time to begin storing up meat for the long winter ahead. Because the fields were traditionally reaped in late September or early October, hunters could easily see fox and other animals that come out to glean from the fallen grains. Probably because of the threat of winter looming close, the Hunter’s Moon is generally accorded with special honor, historically serving as an important feast day in both Western Europe and among many Native American tribes.

Will I be able to see it? It depends where you live. The forecast for St. Louis looks cloudy: