Injured bald eagle found by Illinois state representative released

CARBONDALE, IL- A bald eagle found injured in September has been released back into the wild. The Southern Illinoisian newspaper reports the Illinois Department of Natural Resources rescued the injured bird three weeks ago. It was spotted by state representative Terri Bryant while she was driving near Carbondale.

They took the eagle to the Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation Center where it was cared nursed back to health. On Monday Bryant was on hand to watch the bird as it was released back into the wild.