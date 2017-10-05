Inmate convicted in deadly 2006 Missouri prison stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ An inmate has been convicted of using a makeshift knife to fatally stab a fellow prisoner and injure another in 2006 at a federal prison hospital in Missouri.

The U.S. attorney’s office says jurors found 61-year-old Ulysses Jones Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts Wednesday. Jurors will hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Timothy Baker had taken medication to make him sleep before he was killed t the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. The attack happened after Baker accused Jones and another inmate of stealing.

Jones already is serving a life sentence for two robberies and killings in 1979 and 1980 in Washington, D.C. His defense lawyers say he is slowly dying of end-stage renal disease.