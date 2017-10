Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. _One man is dead, and a two-year- old was shot in the chest overnight in East St. Louis. Neighbors tell police shots were fired at a car Wednesday night near the Eads Bridge, hitting the man and the baby.

A woman in the car tried to get away, crashing into a tree on Bowman Avenue. She ran to her brother's house nearby for help.

The child is listed in critical condition.

Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation.