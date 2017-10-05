Michael Wacha plays Wiffle Ball with students during playground dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha was playing a little Wiffle Ball with some local kids while dedicating a new playground in Manchester. He was at Carmen Trails Elementary School Thursday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held to dedicate a new playground for students. United Health Care donated $20,000 to Wacha's Dream Builder program which bought the new playground equipment. As part of the celebration, the right handed star pitcher threw a few Wiffle Balls to the students stepping up to bat.

Parkway school district officials say they are grateful for the donation. The CEO of United Health Care said the company was happy to have the opportunity to invest in the health of young kids.