Milwaukee mom set 4-year-old son with autism on fire, bound him with 7 belts: court documents

MILWAUKEE, WI - According to a criminal complaint Amelia Di Stasio, 23, set her 4-year-old son Antonio on fire. Police tell WITI-TV that it happened in their apartment last Thursday.

At around 7:30am the fire department responded to calls of smoke coming from the building. Inside, investigators say they found Antonio's body in the bathtub. He was tied with seven belts and badly burned.

A neighbor allegedly told police she heard the boy yell, "Please, Mommy. Stop! I won't do it again." before fire trucks arrived. Another witness says she saw Di Stasio climb out of her apartment window and run away. She was eventually located by police.

Another disturbing discovery was found next to her son's body. Police say, "An open bottle of canola cooking oil" was near the tub. And on Di Stasio's cell phone, investigators say there were searches for "how do canabals [sic] die" and "how to kill a canabal [sic]."

Police also say a message board was visited on Di Stasio`s phone with posts about killing cannibals with fire, stating cannibals, "often like to bath in oil."

An autopsy revealed seven belts were used to secure Antonio Di Stasio's hands and arms to his sides, and a plastic bag had been placed over his head -- pulled tight and knotted at the back of his head. The autopsy revealed "significant charring" to his skin, and thermal injuries "to the majority of his body." His death was ruled a homicide.

Di Stasio was charged with first degree intentional homicide, and if convicted, she faces life in prison.