Police take students into custody after threat to Festus High School

FESTUS, MO – Extra police are patrolling Festus high school Thursday after officers took several people into custody Wednesday night for threatening the school.

School district officials posted this message to Facebook:

“Earlier this evening, the Festus R-6 administration became aware of an alleged threat against Festus High School. In a joint effort with local police and juvenile authorities, an investigation into this matter began immediately. A short time later, the individuals responsible for the threat were questioned and taken into custody.

Students should be at ease and confident in attending classes on Thursday. There will also be an enhanced police presence on campus during the morning hours. The Festus R-6 administration would like to thank the Festus Police Department and the Juvenile Office for the prompt attention that was given to this matter.

Educationally, Link Luttrell, Ed.D

Superintendent”