Spectrum customers report widespread TV, internet and phone outages

ST. LOUIS, MO — Spectrum customers across the United States are reporting issues with Charter Spectrum service. The outage service DownDetector.com has a large disruption around St. Louis. Customers in many other cities around the country are also reporting problems with service. You can see a nationwide map here.

The service is described as, “Spectrum (formerly Charter Spectrum) offers cable television, internet and home phone service. Spectrum serves homes and businesses in 25 states. In 2016 Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.”

It is not clear when full service will be restored. Some customers are taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations:

PS I was JUST in the middle of the latest SVU and the internet went out at work now I'm lost with myself pic.twitter.com/KeCcKecSmW — SUSAN (@ohhisusiepie) October 5, 2017