ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is this weekend in downtown St. Louis. "The Hair Whisperer," Tendai Morris and Hairstylist, Phyllis "Afrodeziac," joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more about the show!

St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo

Oct. 7th & 8th 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Holiday Inn Downtown St. Louis

811 North 9th St.

To learn more visit: Eventbrite: St. Louis Natural Hair