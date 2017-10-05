Trump at dinner with military commanders cites ‘calm before the storm’

While taking photos alongside military leaders and their spouses before a dinner at the White House, President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement, citing “the calm before the storm.”

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said at the photo op Thursday night, following a meeting with his top military commanders.

When reporters present asked what he meant, Trump replied: “It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm.”

Reporters asked if the storm was related to Iran or ISIS.

Trump replied: “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”

When asked again what he meant, Trump said only: “You’ll find out.”

Reporters in the room asked for a hint, but Trump concluded the questioning.

“Thank you everybody,” Trump said.

The White House has not immediately responded to CNN’s request for comment or clarification.

By Sophie Tatum, CNN