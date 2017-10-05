Woman horrified to find deer impaled on neighbor’s fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One local woman keeps finding deer impaled on her neighbor's fence and with mating season right around the corner, she is worried she will encounter the disturbing sight more often.

Amy Dubman’s neighbor recently installed a wrought iron fence with spear points.

Last November, two deer were impaled while trying to hop the fence. Dubman said the worst part for her is to see the deer suffering as they hang along the fence.

“This is something where they hang there for hours until someone finds them and calls the police to come put them out of their misery,” she said.

November is the beginning of mating season for deer and they become very active. Dubman said she has had anxiety thinking about coming out of her house to find more deer hanging from her neighbor’s fence.

Dubman said most people use these fences for protection but people can hop over them. They have done so to get the deer off. She is encouraging people to think about this next time they pick a new fence.

“There is really no point in having a fence like this and there are many other styles that would look just as nice and why not prevent that kind of suffering if you can prevent it,” Dubman said.