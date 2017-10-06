Boone’s Crossing Farm Market guarantees fresh, unique pumpkins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Zach Clark from the Boone’s Crossing Farm Market joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to discuss their unique, guaranteed fresh pumpkins.

The market, owned by Summit Produce, will be located at the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield.

It will offer over 40 different varieties because, as co-owner Kris Clark says, “people should match their pumpkin to their personality.”

The Boone’s Crossing Farm Market offers a charming experience that includes all of the familiar fall pleasures, including seasonal treats, children’s activities, entertainment and of course, beautiful gourds!

To learn more visit: taubmanprestigeoutlets.com/farm-market