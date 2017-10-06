× BREAKING: Sites selected for joint bi-state bid to bring Amazon to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO- The site that was intended to try and keep the Rams from leaving St. Louis will now play a key role in luring Amazon’s second corporate headquarters to the region, FOX2 has learned.

Friday evening, the St. Louis Economic Partnership announced that the region was getting behind a proposal that includes the north riverfront site that was the proposed site for a football stadium prior to the Rams’ departure for Los Angeles, and land directly across the Mississippi River in St. Clair County that would be connected by a bridge.

St. Charles, Missouri and Madison County, Illinois officials have also agreed to back this proposal, according to the Partnership, with the understanding that sites in those municipalities could be considered if it met important Amazon guidelines.

The deadline to submit proposals to Amazon is October 19. State officials have said that a special legislative session would not be needed prior to that date to approve possible incentives to win the bidding. A St. Louis Economic Partnership spokeswoman said late Friday that the state could announce next week a package of incentives that could apply to Amazon bids from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.