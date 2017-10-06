Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…OCTOBER 7-8, 2017

A cool front comes by on Saturday afternoon…not a cold front…but will bring a thin line of showers and none severe storms west to east over the viewing area from 2pm to 8pm…not lasting very long in any one spot…expect strong and gusty winds much of the day on Saturday with a slow fall in temps from 80 degrees thru the 70’s during the afternoon…clear skies Saturday night and sunshine on Sunday…still warm around 80 degrees…82 on Monday…a stronger cold front arrives Monday night with a few showers and cooler…fall temps…back to average for Tuesday and the rest of next week.