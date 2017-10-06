× Drury unveils plan to combat hazing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A university in southwest Missouri has unveiled a plan aimed at ending hazing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Drury University leaders announced details of the plan Wednesday. It calls for students caught engaging in hazing to face an escalating ladder of consequences that could ultimately end up in expulsion.

University president Tim Cloyd appointed a 20-member committee to come up with recommendations in January, following a report of hazing involving the men’s swim team. A former swimmer reported that freshmen on the team were forced to drink alcohol until they were drunk, were pelted with dodgeballs while naked and required to watch pornographic movies.

The university says it will share its anti-hazing plan with other colleges, universities and high schools.

