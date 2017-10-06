× Local man facing charges for shooting at officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at city police officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 60-year-old Gregory Shegog was charged Thursday with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful gun possession. He is jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Police were called to a south St. Louis home Wednesday night. Two officers say they told Shegog to drop a gun, but he shot at them and missed. One of the officers returned fire but also missed.

Police say Shegog ran to a home and returned, pointing his gun at two other officers. The gun misfired and Shegog went inside, prompting a standoff that ended peacefully when he was arrested.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch