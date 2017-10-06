× Man charged after O’Fallon Walmart placed on lockdown

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old Warrenton man for allegedly threatening a family member and causing an O’Fallon Walmart to go on lockdown.

According to Col. Roy Joachimstaler, O’Fallon Chief of Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department contacted O’Fallon authorities Thursday around 6:50 p.m. about an individual making “homicidal threats.”

Warren County deputies asked O’Fallon police to check the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, located at Highway K and Mexico Road, just south of Interstate 70. The store was placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

O’Fallon police and SWAT members responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and took Ryan Duncan into custody approximately 20 minutes later. Joachimstaler said police recovered firearm inside Duncan’s vehicle. The firearm had previously been reported stolen.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:20 p.m. and customers inside the store were allowed to leave the building.

Duncan, who had a prior felony conviction, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm. He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.