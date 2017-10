ST. LOUIS, Mo _ You know him from the Police Academy movies and Spaceballs. Michael Winslow is the man of 10,000 sound effects.

He’ll be making some noise tonight at the historic Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

He joined us in the FOX 2 studio to discuss the show.

Michael Winslow: The Man Of 10,000 Sound Effects

October 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main Street

Edwardsville

618-307-2053

For more information visit www.WildeyTheatre.com

By Marquise Middleton