Militia Armaments Gun Show this weekend in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _A three day gun show opens today in St. Charles but not without controversy after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas this week that claimed 58 lives.

The Militia Armaments Gun Show will take place at the Lamborghini Athletic Center where thousands of weapons will be on display. Organizers say people are stealing and vandalizing yard signs, promoting the event.

Organizers also say they are deeply saddened by the horror in Las Vegas but they say suggesting events like theirs in any way contributes to such a tragedy is an absolutely false narrative. However, people are bragging on social media about stealing their signs and although there are hundreds of signs posted in the area. It appears only a handful have been stolen or vandalized.

Even with the backlash they are still expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors, with close to 100 vendors and 400 tables full of guns, including military style rifles and ammo.

The show runs through Sunday.