Paula Deen talks new southern style book

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you like southern style cooking, then pull up a chair to Paula's table. Celebrity chef and cooking show host Paula Deen has written a new cook book entitled, At The Southern Table with Paula Deen.

She joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to whip up one of her favorite treats!

Paula Deen book signings:

6pm - 8pm Tonight at Barnes & Noble

2208 Bernadette Dr. in Columbia, MO

1pm - 3pm Saturday at Barnes & Noble

8625 Northwest Prairie View Rd. in Kansas City

1pm - 3pm Saturday at Barnes & Noble

985 Branson Hills Pkwy. in Branson

Fresh Apple Cake with Praline Sauce

Makes 1 (10-inch) cake

Apples don’t always have to be put into pie—give this cake a try. The nutty sauce makes this cake

truly special, but work fast. It fi rms up as quickly as it cools, so be sure to spoon it on when it’s warm.

2 cups sugar

11⁄2 cups vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

21⁄2 cups all-purpose fl our

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 cups chopped peeled apples

1 cup chopped pecans

Praline Sauce (recipe follows)

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 12- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking

spray with fl our.

2. In a large bowl, beat sugar and oil with a mixer at medium speed

until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each

addition. Beat in vanilla.

3. In another large bowl, whisk together fl our, baking powder,

salt, and cinnamon. Gradually add fl our mixture to sugar mixture,

beating until combined. Stir in apples and pecans. Pour batter into

prepared pan.

4. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean,

about 70 minutes. Let cool in pan for 20 minutes. Remove from pan,

and let cool completely on a wire rack.

5. Spoon warm Praline Sauce onto cooled cake; let stand for 10 minutes

before serving. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Praline Sauce

Makes about 1½ cups

11⁄2 cups fi rmly packed light

brown sugar

1⁄2 cup butter

1⁄2 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon whole milk

1. In a small saucepan, bring all ingredients to a boil over mediumhigh

heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until a candy thermometer

registers 234°. Remove from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes; use

immediately

Cherry Danish

Makes 18

“I take advantage of convenience foods when possible, like frozen puff pastry for this recipe.

There’s no reason to make it from scratch when you have such a great product at your fi ngertips.”—Paula

1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen

puff pastry, thawed according

to package directions

11⁄2 cups canned cherry pie fi lling

2 teaspoons orange zest

1⁄8 teaspoon almond extract

1⁄2 (8-ounce) package cream

cheese, softened

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

Garnish: confectioners’ sugar

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with

parchment paper.

2. Working with one pastry sheet at a time (keep remaining sheet

refrigerated), unfold pastry sheet onto a lightly fl oured surface. Cut

pastry sheet into thirds lengthwise and again in thirds crosswise (you

should have 9 pieces of pastry). Place pastry pieces on prepared pan.

3. In a small bowl, stir together pie filling, zest, and extract.

Spread about 1 teaspoon cream cheese onto pastry pieces to

within ½ inch of edges. Spoon 1 tablespoon pie filling mixture

onto cream cheese. Fold up edges of pastry to form a border,

pressing lightly. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and

1 tablespoon water; lightly brush onto pastry edges. Repeat with

remaining pastry, cream cheese, pie filling mixture, and egg wash.

4. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 11 to 13 minutes. Let cool

completely on a wire rack. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if

desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 day

Luscious Lemon Cake

Makes 1 (9-inch) cake

The lemon fi lling and fl uffy frosting are extra-special touches that make this cake truly scrumptious.

Filling:

3⁄4 cup water, divided

1 (0.25-ounce) envelope

unfl avored gelatin

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

8 large egg yolks

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1⁄4 cup butter, cubed

Cake:

11⁄2 cups unsalted butter,

softened

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

31⁄2 cups cake fl our

1 tablespoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

11⁄4 cups whole buttermilk

1⁄2 cup sour cream

8 large eggs whites

Frosting:

3⁄4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons heavy whipping

cream

1 tablespoon lemon zest

5 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 (12-ounce) container frozen

whipped topping, thawed

Garnish: fresh lemon wedges,

lemon zest strips

1. For fi lling: In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup water and gelatin; let stand

until softened, about 5 minutes.

2. In a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan, whisk together sugar and

cornstarch. Whisk in egg yolks, lemon juice, and remaining ½ cup

water until smooth. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until

thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in gelatin mixture

and butter until melted and smooth.

3. Pour mixture into a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap, pressing

wrap directly on surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at

least 8 hours before using or up to overnight.

4. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray

with fl our.

5. For cake: In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar, zest, and vanilla with a mixer

at medium speed until fl uff y, 4 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape bowl.

6. In another large bowl, sift together fl our, baking powder, baking soda,

and salt. Gradually add fl our mixture to butter mixture alternately with

buttermilk, beginning and ending with fl our mixture, beating just until

combined after each addition. Stir in sour cream.

7. In a third large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at high speed until

stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into batter. Divide batter among

prepared pans.

8. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 15 to

20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let

cool completely on wire racks.

9. For frosting: In a large bowl, beat butter, cream, and zest with a mixer at

medium speed until smooth. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating

until smooth. Beat in whipped topping until smooth.

10. Place one cake layer on a serving plate, and spread with half of fi lling.

Repeat layers, and top with remaining cake layer. Spread frosting on top and

sides of cake. Garnish with lemon wedges and strips, if desired. Cover and

refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Makes 1 (10-inch) cake

Welcome loved ones with this classic cake; after all, pineapples and Southern hospitality go hand in hand.

Topping:

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup butter

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple

slices in juice, drained and

juice reserved

7 maraschino cherries,

stemmed

Cake:

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup fi rmly packed light brown

sugar

2 large eggs

2 cups cake fl our

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3⁄4 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. For topping: In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, cook sugar, butter, and

3 tablespoons reserved pineapple juice over medium-low heat,

stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove

from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes.

3. Arrange pineapple slices in bottom of skillet. Place a cherry in

center of each pineapple slice; reserve remaining pineapple and juice

for another use.

4. For cake: In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars with a mixer at

medium speed until fl uff y, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape bowl.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

5. In a medium bowl, whisk together fl our, baking powder, and salt.

In a small bowl, stir together milk and vanilla. Gradually add fl our

mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk mixture, beginning

and ending with fl our mixture, beating just until combined after each

addition. Gently spread batter onto fruit.

6. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about

1 hour. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Run a knife around sides of

cake, and invert onto a serving plate. Let cool for at least 30 minutes

before serving.

By Marquise Middleton