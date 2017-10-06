× Police say FBI found vehicle in Reno search

LAS VEGAS (AP) _Las Vegas police say the vehicle that authorities announced they were seeking shortly after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was found Tuesday in Reno.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday that FBI agents serving a warrant at a home in Reno owned by the shooter, Stephen Paddock, found the Hyundai Tucson but didn’t immediately share that information with Las Vegas police.

FBI officials did not immediately respond to questions about why.

The attack on Sunday killed 58 people injured nearly 500 at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip before Paddock killed himself.

Investigators had reported finding guns and ammunition in the home where Paddock had lived with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Investigators are still trying to determine what motivated Paddock to open fire from a high-rise hotel room.