Puerto Rico benefit concert Oct. 6 at St. Louis Community College- Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo _ Puerto Rico is still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Some areas of the island are still without power.

Relief efforts continue and help is coming from all over the country, including right here in St. Louis.

Angel Recci, president of the St. Louis area Puerto Rican Society, talks about a concert they are hosting that benefits Puerto Rico.

Friday, October 6

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Concert starts at 7 p.m.

STLCC- Forest Park

Cafeteria Hall - ground floor

5600 Oakland Avenue

For more information visit: http://www.sprstlouis.com/

By Marquise Middleton