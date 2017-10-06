× St. Louis-based documentary premieres Oct. 12 at 24:1 Cinema

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis-based documentary film, For Ahkeem, will premiere October 12 at 24:1 Cimema. It highlights one teen’s journey of violent loss, first love, juvenile justice, pregnancy and zero-tolerance education policies. For Ahkeem also focuses on the school-to-prison pipeline.

For Ahkeem is finally reaching local screens after sold-out showings this year at the Berlin, Tribeca and Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto. According to filmmakers, it “illuminates challenges that many Black teenagers face in America today, and witnesses the strength, resilience, and determination it takes to survive.”

Executive Producer, Jeff Trusdell and Field Producer, Bradley J. Rayford, are both St. Louis natives.

“The documentary humanizes an area of people that are often forgotten about,” says Rayford. “The story of struggle is overshadowed by the lead character of the film’s determination and the willfulness of the staff at Innovative Concept Academy to help students succeed.”

For Ahkeem will run October 12-19 at the 24:1 Cinema located at 6755 Page Avenue, in Pagedale.

The two-year-old theater is run by Beyond Housing, an organization committed to the regeneration communities on the city’s north side, that provide a backdrop to the film’s coming-of-age narrative.

For Ahkeem’s limited theatrical run also includes theaters in New York on Friday, October 13 along with Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. on October 20.

To learn more visit forahkeemfilm.com. To purchase tickets visit 24-1cinema.com/movie/For_Ahkeem.

