The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time for The Blender Blog with Kevin Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us with a list of who’s coming to town!
- Pink, Scottrade Center, March 14
- Bob Seger, Oct. 12, postponed
- Run the Jewels, Lorde, March 1, Chaifetz Arena
- Fantasia, Mali Music, Dec. 1, Peabody Opera House
- Tank, Leela James, Nov. 21, The Pageant
- Jennifer Holliday, Nov. 12, The Sheldon Concert Hall, benefit
- El Monstero, The Pageant, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30
- Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Jan. 12, The Pageant
- "Take Me to The River: Memphis Soul and Rhythm & Blues Revue" with William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite and Bobby Rush, Nov. 4.
- David Gray, Alison Krauss, Peabody, Friday
- Emily Saliers, Friday, Delmar Hall
- An Evening with Avett Brothers, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
- Todrick Hall, Tuesday, Touhill, conversation and performance
- Hanson, Wednesday, sold out
- Queens of The Stone Age, Thursday, Peabody Opera House, sold out