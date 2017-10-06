The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time for The Blender Blog with Kevin Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us with a list of who’s coming to town!

  • Pink, Scottrade Center, March 14
  • Bob Seger, Oct. 12, postponed
  • Run the Jewels, Lorde, March 1, Chaifetz Arena
  • Fantasia, Mali Music, Dec. 1, Peabody Opera House
  • Tank, Leela James, Nov. 21, The Pageant
  • Jennifer Holliday, Nov. 12, The Sheldon Concert Hall, benefit
  • El Monstero, The Pageant, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30
  • Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Jan. 12, The Pageant
  • "Take Me to The River: Memphis Soul and Rhythm & Blues Revue" with William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite and Bobby Rush, Nov. 4.
  • David Gray, Alison Krauss, Peabody, Friday
  • Emily Saliers, Friday, Delmar Hall
  • An Evening with Avett Brothers, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
  • Todrick Hall, Tuesday, Touhill, conversation and performance
  • Hanson, Wednesday, sold out
  • Queens of The Stone Age, Thursday, Peabody Opera House, sold out