Third suspect sentenced in armored truck robbery in St. Loius

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A third man involved in an armored truck robbery in St. Louis that netted more than $2 million has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Jerry Bean, of St. Louis, was sentenced Friday for his role in the April 2016 robbery of a Dunbar Armored truck, one of the biggest heists ever in St. Louis.

Prosecutors say an employee of the company, Shayne Jones, stopped for gas while driving the truck and acted like he was lost. Wen he got out of the truck, two armed men, Bean and Charles Johnson, rushed Jones and demanded money. Jones threw money out of the truck to them, and they drove away in Bean’s car.

Johnson and Jones were both sentenced in April 2017 to nearly 12 years in prison.