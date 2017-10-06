× University of Missouri rehires laid-off staff members

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri is rehiring workers who were previously laid off after the school’s attempt to hire a contractor to provide support services for distressed employees had failed.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university in Columbia laid off the Employee Assistance Program’s three-person staff in August.

The program helps employees who are retiring or terminated by the university. It’s a major job this year as the university system cut 500 employee positions in June to meet budget goals.

University spokesman Christian Basi says the system signed a 90-day contract with Capital Region Medical Center following the layoffs. But staff members have been rehired after the system determined the decision had “created significant disruption on campus.”

A university official says the program’s future is under review.

