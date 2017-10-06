Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8, 2017

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, October 7 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 7:00pm Tickets online start around $64.00

Vs. Dallas Stars – Home opener!

https://www.nhl.com/blues

Best of Missouri Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:oopm both days

Admission: $15 ages 13 and up, $7 kids ages 3-12, $7 members, Free for member kids ages 3-12

More than 120 food producers and crafters offer baked goods, fresh and dried flowers, herbs, handcrafted items, baskets, wooden toys, custom jewelry and more. Enjoy live music and a kids' corner with crafts and fall activities, too! Outdoors under tents, rain or shine.

www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/events/best-of-missouri-market.aspx

Historic Shaw Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: 4100 & 4200 blocks of Flora Pl., south St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $7 adults (good for both days) Children 14 & under are free with an adult.

Located on the tree-lined parkway of beautiful Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue, roughly 135 top caliber artists and craftspeople are selected each year to participate in the professionally juried event.

http://shawstlouis.org/attractions-amenities/historic-shaw-art-fair/

Grove Fest

Date: Saturday October 7 Venue: Manchester Ave Between Tower Grove & Sarah, St. Louis, MO

Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free

This fun, independent, wild, eclectic yearly festival returns for its 12th year in The Grove. The family friendly event will feature a kids zone, street performers, live music, and amazing food and drinks from local businesses. Shop crafts, fashion, and art for purchase from local artist and vendors

http://thegrovestl.com/grove-fest/

Belleville Chili Cook-off

Date: Saturday October 7 Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:30pm Admission: Free (make sure you bring cash for samples)

Sample the culinary creations of individuals, local organizations, and area businesses. Most of the vendors are non-profits or a businesses raising money for a charity. No pets please.

https://www.bellevillechili.com/

Oktoberfest at Donau-Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: Donau Park, House Springs, MO

Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon- 5:00pm Admission: Free

Oktoberfest is the traditional German celebration of farmers harvesting and storing their crops. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis celebrates this German staple with traditional German food, music, dancing and beer. Rain or shine. No pets please. Carpooling encouraged.

www.germanstl.org

St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: St. Mary's Church, 536 E. Third Street, Alton, IL

Saturday: 1:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-10:00pm Admission: free

Polkas, German food, live music, inflatables ... it's a fall festival you won't want to miss! The fun starts Saturday with a keg tapping ceremony at 1 pm.

www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

Vintage Voices

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: Alton National Cemetery, Alton, IL

Time: Walking tours start at 11:30 am and will run continuously until the last tour leaves at 2:45 pm

Tickets: $15 adults, $10 students

The Alton Cemetery comes alive with living history. Visitors will be able to walk down the shaded paths of the historic Alton Cemetery and meet the men and women who lived in the Alton area during the 19th and early 20th century.

http://www.altonlittletheater.org/

Historic Hayrides in Faust Park

Date: Saturday October 7 Venue: Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: Rides at 6,7, 8pm Tickets: $10 per person ($5 if you just want to tour the Village)

Come after dark for a hayride around Faust Park. Then wander through candlelit historic homes, where refreshments and story-tellers await. Warm up with a bonfire and live music. All tickets are sold in advance, but can be bought day of.

http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ThingsToDo/Hayrides

The Bodyguard

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1:00p, 6:30p Tickets: $35.00-$105.00

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/bodyguard