100 Things to do in St. Louis Before You Die – 2nd Edition

ST. LOUIS – Whether you’re new to St. Louis, planning a trip here, or have lived in St. Louis your entire life, there is a book that will give you one hundred ways to connect with this big city.

Amanda Doyle is the author of “100 Things to do in St. Louis Before You Die”. There is now a 2nd Edition of this book and it has special features that include insider tips on getting the most from your stops and themed itineraries for the truly adventurous.

The Campbell House is holding a book signing on Sunday, October 15th, from 3 to 6 pm.