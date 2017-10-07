× $120 million award against ex-doctor, Boy Scout leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A former physician and Scoutmaster from Missouri has been ordered to pay $120 million to a boy who he sexually abused for years.

The Kansas City Star reports a Jackson County judge awarded the damages in a civil lawsuit brought against 45-year-old Joseph Mackey of Lee’s Summit. Mackey pleaded guilty last month to sexual assault.

Circuit Judge Jack Grate awarded $20 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit against Mackey alleged that he repeatedly abused the victim, including rape and sodomy, at Mackey’s house, his medical practice and at Boy Scout events.

When Mackey was charged in 2015, investigators said other people had accused him of abuse.