Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 6, 2017
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 6, 2017.
Segment One features highlights of these high school football games.
Parkway West at Parkway Central
Valle Catholic at Herculaneum
Lindbergh at Eureka
Fox at Lafayette
Mehlville at Northwest-Cedar Hill
Segment Two features highlights of these high school football games.
Breese Central at Columbia
Mt. Vernon at Cahokia
Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also previewed next Friday’s huge showdown game between Vianney and CBC.